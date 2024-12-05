Putin praises Modi’s initiatives for India’s economic development

PM Modi and President Putin begin the 16th Annual Summit with a restricted meeting, in Moscow, Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for its efforts in creating stable conditions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in India.

Addressing the Investment Forum in Moscow yesterday, Mr Putin also highlighted India’s economic initiatives, particularly the Make in India initiative while drawing its similarities with Russia’s import substitution program.

President Putin noted that India’s leadership focused on a policy of prioritizing its interests and expressed Russia’s readiness to establish manufacturing operations in India. Mr Putin also called for enhanced collaboration among BRICS nations for the growth of SMEs. He urged member nations to assess key areas for partnerships during the upcoming summit in Brazil next year.

He also said that Russian company Rosneft invested USD 20 billion in the country recently.

He also said that Russian company Rosneft invested USD 20 billion in the country recently.

President Putin also highlighted the significance of Russia’s import substitution program in the context of BRICS’s evolution, focusing on the growth of SMEs and the necessity for a rapid dispute resolution mechanism to facilitate smooth business transactions for SMEs in BRICS countries.

He pointed out the rise of new Russian brands that are replacing Western brands that have exited the market, noting the success of local Russian manufacturers in sectors such as consumer goods, IT, high-tech, and agriculture.

President Putin also urged for greater cooperation among BRICS nations to support the growth of SMEs and encouraged member countries to identify key areas for collaboration at the upcoming summit in Brazil next year. Referring to the investment platform Russia is developing with BRICS, he said it has the potential to benefit all partner countries and is expected to become an important instrument for supporting the economies of BRICS nations and providing financial resources to the countries of the Global South and East.