ISRO launches PSLV C-59 carrying ESA’s PROBA-3 from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK

ISRO today launched PSLV C-59 launch vehicle carrying PROBA 3 spacecraft into a highly elliptical orbit at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. It lifted off at 16.04 hours from the first launch pad at the spaceport in Sriharikota Range.

After the launch, ISRO on social media platform ‘X’ said, PSLV-C59 has successfully soared into the skies, marking the commencement of a global mission led by NewSpace India Limited, with ISRO’s technical expertise, to deploy European Space Agency’s groundbreaking PROBA-3 satellites.

PROBA 3 is an in-orbit demonstration mission of the European Space Agency. It consists of two spacecraft which will be launched together in a stacked configuration. The mission will demonstrate new technologies for precise satellite positioning, formation flying, acquisition and proximity operations.

NewSpace India Limited is the commercial arm of ISRO.