UP Police Block Rahul Gandhi Sambhal Visit, LoP Calls It Violation Of Constitutional Right

AMN / WEB DESK

Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday stopped the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi from visiting violence hit Sambhal. Ghaziabad police halted his convoy at the Ghazipur border, citing a law and order situation following deadly clashes that occurred on November 24. This triggered a massive congestion on Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME).

After this, Rahul Gandhi decided to return… During this, Rahul Gandhi came out of the sunroof of his car and addressed the media with the Constitution book in his hand… and said that as the leader of the opposition, it is my right to go to Sambhal… Meanwhile, BJP hit back at Rahul Gandhi and said that the insistence on going to Sambhal was made to get the attention of the media… BJP also alleged that politics is being done on Sambhal for Muslim votes.

Constitutional Rights Under Fire

Rahul Gandhi condemned the UP police’s actions as a violation of his constitutional rights, “It is my right to go, and I am ready to go alone.” He also expressed frustration over being denied access to Sambhal, where he intended to meet with victims of the violence and assess the situation firsthand. “We just want to go to Sambhal and see what happened there,” he said while adding as LoP, he should not be obstructed in fulfilling his duties.