Political leaders condemn assassination attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal

AMN / WEB DESK

Political leaders across parties have condemned the assassination attempt on Punjab’s Former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal today. In a social media post, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has condemned the attack.

Mr. Mann said directions have been issued to Punjab police to inquire about the entire incident and submit the report at the earliest. Punjab’s Senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia while condemning the attack in the presence of police has demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister. Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Dr. Daljeet Singh Cheema has demanded a judicial enquiry into the attack to find out the conspiracy behind it.

Earlier in the day, an assassination attempt was made on Punjab’s Former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. However, he escaped unhurt. Mr Badal was serving penance given by the Sri Akal Takhat, recently, while sitting on a wheelchair at the entrance when the attempt was made.