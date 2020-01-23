FreeCurrencyRates.com

Punjab CM sends Sukhbir copy of Hitler’s book, says read it to know CAA implications

WEB DESK

WEB DESK

Questioning Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal’s logic in interpreting his criticism of CAA as being “anti-Sikh”, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday sent him a copy of ‘Mein Kampf’, advising him to read Adolf Hitler’s autobiography to understand dangerous implications of the unconstitutional legislation.

Given the current attempts by the Centre to replicate Hitler’s agenda in India, it was important for the SAD leaders to read the German Nazi leader’s autobiography before coming out with “irrational reactions” on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said the Chief Minister.

Capt.Amarinder Singh

@capt_amarinder
Shocking that the @Akali_Dal_ is supporting #CAA merely for saving a Union Cabinet berth with NDA. I have sent their President a book – ‘Mein Kampf’ to read and learn from history & decide whether the country should come first or political expediency.

The recent statements of various Akali leaders, including Sukhbir, clearly exposed their ignorance on this sensitive issue, with grave repercussions for the nation, said Amarinder Singh, urging Sukhbir to read the book and decide “whether it’s country first or political expediency”.

“Supporting the bill in both houses of Parliament and in the Vidhan Sabha and opposing it on other platforms is unbecoming of a political leader,” the Chief Minister said in a letter sent to Sukhbir along with the book.

In the letter, Amarinder recalled that during the last Vidhan Sabha session, he had promised to send the SAD copies of Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’, which in English translates to ‘My Struggle’.

Image
Sukhbir Badal

