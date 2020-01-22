FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jan 2020 12:39:20      انڈین آواز
Ad

“Women Fighting For India”: Chandrashekhar Azad’s at Shaheen Bagh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By A Correspondent / NEW DELHI

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad today praised the women of Shaheen Bagh, who have braved a chilly winter to participate in a weeks-long sit-in protest, and said he would travel across India to urge more women to “fight for the unity of India and “make every bagh (garden) a Shaheen Bagh”.

Azad visited Shaheen Bagh this evening amid cheer from the crowd and made emotional speech warning the government over the citizenship law, declaring the centre would have to “go over our corpses” if it wanted the law implemented.

“Ambedkar said women will lead. Today, when the Constitution is in danger, women are leading the country and fighting for it,” Chandrashekhar Azad said in his speech, which came a day after the courts modified his bail order to allow him to return – he had earlier been barred from entering for four weeks.

Image

“If the government wants to implement this law (the citizenship law), they will have to go over our corpses,” Mr Azad, who was arrested last month after leading a massive protest against the citizenship law at Delhi’s iconic Jama Masjid and charged with arson, rioting and inciting violence, said.

Mr Azad also hit out at claims the Shaheen Bagh protest had severely impacted daily life in the capital, particularly those who commute to and from Noida; the protest has blocked a key road connecting these two regions and caused congestion on alternative routes, such as the Delhi-Noida-Delhi Flyway.

“Where in Delhi do you not find traffic jams? I accept that there is some difficulty… but tell me honestly, were you not troubled by demonetisation too?” Mr Azad asked critics of the Shaheen Bagh protests.

“In the next 10 days there will be 5,000 Shaheen Bagh-like protests in the country,” he declared.

The Shaheen Bagh protest inspired a similar one in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, where around 50 women began a sit-in demonstration only to be forcibly dispersed by the cops.

“The NRC, NPR and CAA are the most anti-Dalit. They are also anti-OBC and anti-tribals, because these people will suffer the most,” he claimed, accusing Home Minister Amit Shah, who yesterday said the government would not back down “no matter who protests” of working from an “agenda”.

He also said he would urge his supporters to vote against the BJP in next month’s Delhi elections, saying, “I am against the BJP because BJP is against the constitution”.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, which makes religion the test of citizenship for the first time, has been defended by the government as a legislation that will help non-Muslim refugees fleeing religious persecution from three Muslim-dominated countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Delhi Badminton League (DBL) from Jan 25 in Thyagraj Stadium

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi Delhi Badminton League (DBL), an initiative of RDG Global Sports to promote sp ...

With 256 medals, Maharashtra prove superiority at Khelo India Youth Games

HSB / Guwahati Maharashtra retained supremacy in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 with a rich collection o ...

Khelo India Youth Games: MP’s Amit battles illness, top seed to claim badminton gold

HSB / Guwahati Madhya Pradesh’s Amit Rathore was up against not just the favourite or the No. 1 seed, whe ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!