इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jan 2020 11:05:18      انڈین آواز
Supreme Court’s refusal to stay CAA disappointing : Jamaat-e-Islami

Published On: By

AMN / New Delhi

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court’s refusal to stay the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“We expected the Supreme Court to come forward and help the people of India by staying the CAA because it is the responsibility of the apex court to fix the error committed by the Parliament. Supreme Court’s refusal today to stay the implementation of CAA has disappointed us” Jamaat said in a statement.

“We feel that the last month was enough time for the centre to respond to all petitions and the SC should have given its final verdict today. The Hon’ble Court could have taken response from it in that period and today full and final decision should have been given by the top court. This delay has been disappointing and this has delayed the justice for the people of India. We hope the Supreme Court would soon take action on it,” JIH Vice President Muhammad Salim Engineer said.

