644 Militants from 8 outfits surrender in Assam

AMN / GUWAHATI

As many as 644 militants from 8 outfits laid down their arms before Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal and senior officials here today.

Among those who surrendered, include 50 terrorists from ULFA (Independence) 8 National Democratic Front of Bodoland, 178 from Adivashi Dragon

The terrorists have deposited 177 arms, huge ammunition and other explosive materials. Welcoming the militants to the mainstream, Chief Minister Sonowal appealed them to contribute in the nation-building process. He said that laying down of arms would further boost the peace process in the state.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told media that this is a major milestone is state’s militant history which will impact the peace process favourably. He hoped that more boys in different extremist groups would come forward to join this peace process.