Jharkhand: CM orders SIT probe into killings of 7 villagers in Singhbhum

By A Corespondent / Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a probe and constitution of a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) for investigating the killing of seven people of Burgulikera village in the West Singhbhum district.

All seven people were murdered for staging protest against Pathalgadi movement by pro-Pathalgadi supporters during their village Panchayat meeting on Sunday. Police recovered all seven bodies yesterday from the dense forest area of heavily infested Naxal belt of West Singhbhum district in the state.

The killings followed a clash that had broken out between the pro-Pathalgadi and anti-Pathalgadi supporters during the Panchayat meeting held on Sunday in Burgulikera village.