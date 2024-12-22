The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab: 2 killed and several trapped in building collapse in Mohali

Dec 22, 2024

Rescue operations in full swing

AMN

Two persons have been killed in a three-story building collapse at Mohali near Chandigarh, last evening.  One of the victims has been identified as Drishti Verma from Theog, who was rescued from the rubble in critical condition last night and later succumbed to death and the body of a man was recovered this morning.

Quoting Officiating Deputy Commissioner, Mohali, Viraj Tidke our Jalandhar Correspondent reports that rescue operations have been on since last evening as teams of Army, NDRF and state police are searching for life from the debris of the collapsed building.

Medical teams are already rushed to the spot. According to Army sources,   at least 15  civilians are still in the rubble. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Maan is constantly in touch with the Mohali administration. 

Related Post

NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi’s air quality drops to ‘Severe’ category with an average AQI of 401

Dec 22, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi: Kejriwal announces scholarship for Dalit students amid Ambedkar row

Dec 22, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amit Shah calls for separate guidelines for finance for North East region

Dec 21, 2024

You missed

HEALTH

Iodine Deficiency in India: Prevalence, Consequences and Rewards of Iodization

22 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

13 people killed in 2 separate stampedes in Nigeria

22 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia ready to normalize relations with US without detriment to its interests — Putin

22 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian defence ministry says it downed 42 Ukrainian drones overnight

22 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment