Punjab: 2 killed and several trapped in building collapse in Mohali

Rescue operations in full swing

AMN

Two persons have been killed in a three-story building collapse at Mohali near Chandigarh, last evening. One of the victims has been identified as Drishti Verma from Theog, who was rescued from the rubble in critical condition last night and later succumbed to death and the body of a man was recovered this morning.

Quoting Officiating Deputy Commissioner, Mohali, Viraj Tidke our Jalandhar Correspondent reports that rescue operations have been on since last evening as teams of Army, NDRF and state police are searching for life from the debris of the collapsed building.

Medical teams are already rushed to the spot. According to Army sources, at least 15 civilians are still in the rubble. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Maan is constantly in touch with the Mohali administration.