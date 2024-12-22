Atal March to kick off from Patna on Dec 25

Birbal Jha/Patna

The “Atal March” is to be flagged off from Patna to disseminate the Atal School of Thought all across the country and beyond, beginning from his centenary birth anniversary on 25 December, 2024.

The initiative is taken by Mithilalok Foundation, backed by British Lingua, an institute of international repute of communication skills.The Atal March is intended to commemorate the life, work, and contributions of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose government included the Maithili language in the 8th schedule of India’s constitution. Maithili, the language of Goddess Sita, is extremely rich.The Atal march will begin at the Rajendra Nagar Terminal and proceed to the Governor’s House, where a memorandum will be handed over to the current Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Such a foot march will be held in all districts in the coming days.The march aims to raise awareness of Vajpayee’s enormous contributions to Indian politics, visionary leadership, and long-term impact on the country. The event also aims to inspire the state’s youngsters by emphasising his ideals and leadership principles.Dr Birbal Jha, noted author, social entrepreneur, and founder of British Lingua, will lead the march. Dr Jha, who is deeply committed to promoting social causes and education, has been instrumental in organising this march to ensure that the legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to influence future generations.A key feature of the march will be the active participation of the youth, who are expected to join in large numbers. This event not only aims to honour Vajpayee’s contributions but also to engage young minds with his “Atal School of Thought.” This philosophical framework encourages values such as national integration, strong democratic governance, and the importance of education and social harmony.The march will culminate in a meeting where participants can learn more about Vajpayee’s leadership philosophy, as well as discuss and reflect on the principles that guided his tenure as one of India’s most respected leaders.“Atal Bihari Vajpayee was more than a person; he was a school of thought. He envisioned to unite people of India through his extraordinary ideas, ideals, and deeds. Some of his beautiful projects that brought people of the nation together and closer included connecting cities through the project of the Golden Quadrilateral, joining rivers, and developing bridges for two distant landmasses. Koshi river bridge is a case in point.”, said Dr Birbal Jha, the convener of the Atal March.This event aims to preserve Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s principles for future generations, making it a memorable celebration for both youth and state citizens.The Atal Centenary Memorial Lecture will also be held on the day at Patna’s College of Commerce, marking Good Governance Day in honour of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. British Lingua, the country’s leading institution for English communication skills, and the Mithilalok Foundation, a social outfit for the socio-cultural and economic development of society, will organise the grand event. The event will be graced by Shri Avadhesh Narayan Singh, Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council, as the chief guest and Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, former Union Minister and Member of Parliament from Patna Sahib, as the chief speaker. Along with them, prominent social workers and educators such as Assembly Member Sanjeev Chaurasia, Legislative Council Member Pramod Chandravanshi, Member of Bihar Public Service Commission Professor Arun Kumar Bhagat, and Registrar of Patliputra University Professor Nagendra Kumar Jha will also be part of the event, where they will discuss Atal Ji’s contributions and his thoughts.