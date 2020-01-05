Priyanka Gandhi, other leaders visit AIIMS to see injured JNU teachers, students

WEB DESK

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited at AIIMS Trauma Centre where several people from Jawaharlal Nehru University have been admitted following violence at university

Priyanka Gandhi tweets after her AIIMS visit, “There is something deeply sickening about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted on their own children.”

Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and wounds on their heads. One student said the police kicked him several times on his head.

D Raja: “Is this the way to deal with students? Female students are being attacked. Why are street lights are being switched off? There is a concerted effort to destroy JNU.”

As tense situation prevailed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here following violence perpetrated by different students groups, the Trauma Centre at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences received 18 injured people.

An official at the AIIMS Trauma Centre said “18 people from the Jawaharlal Nehru University have come to AIIMS Trauma Centre with complaints of bleeding in head, abrasions among others. Investigations are underway.”

Among those admitted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre was JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who “has got lacerations on forehead and is undergoing investigations”.

Violence was earlier reported from the JNU campus in the evening, with students alleging masked men – allegedly ABVP students – pelted stones at them. The JNU administration called in police, saying the masked men roamed the streets of the campus with sticks, damaged public property and attacked people.

Indira Jaising: “Send emails to Chief Justice of India to take suo moto notice and summon Commissioner of police and direct police to protect life and liberty of students staff and teachers . This address supremecourt@nic.in”

JNU Issues Statement | It is unfortunate that violence took place in JNU campus this evening. The JNU administration strongly condemns any form of violence in the campus. “Some masked miscreants also entered the Periyar hostel rooms and attacked the students with sticks and rods. Some of the security guards doing duties at these places were also badly injured…It is unfortunate that a group of students with their violent means of protests are preventing thousands of non-agitating students from pursuing their academic activities. The JNU administration stands by every student who wants to continue their academic programs peacefully in the campus,” the statement read.

All hostel areas have been secured. Police deployment has been done at strategic points. At present, no violence is reported from any part of the campus: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya .

A video showed blood dripping from Ghosh’s head after she was ruthlessly thrashed. “I’ve been brutally attacked by those who were masked. I don’t know, I have been bleeding. I am not even in a condition to talk. I was brutally beaten up,” the JNUSU president said, following which she was rushed to a hospital. A professor, Sucharita Sen, has also been admitted to AIIMS with head injury.

In a statement, the Students’ Union alleged that “ABVP had been attacking students who are peacefully protesting against massive fee hike in JNU”.

“Yesterday (Saturday) a mob led by Ritwik Raj who is councillor from School of International Studies belonging to ABVP attacked students. Then they attacked JNUSU President and General Secretary Aishe and Satish and other students. Dripta a 1st year MA student leg was broken due to ABVP violence. Today they shamelessly attacked students again injuring a student from JNU’s Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health,” JNUSU’s statement read.