FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jan 2020 12:29:26      انڈین آواز
Ad

Priyanka Gandhi, other leaders visit AIIMS to see injured JNU teachers, students

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited at AIIMS Trauma Centre where several people from Jawaharlal Nehru University have been admitted following violence at university

Priyanka Gandhi tweets after her AIIMS visit, “There is something deeply sickening about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted on their own children.”

Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and wounds on their heads. One student said the police kicked him several times on his head.

D Raja: “Is this the way to deal with students? Female students are being attacked. Why are street lights are being switched off? There is a concerted effort to destroy JNU.”

As tense situation prevailed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here following violence perpetrated by different students groups, the Trauma Centre at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences received 18 injured people.

An official at the AIIMS Trauma Centre said “18 people from the Jawaharlal Nehru University have come to AIIMS Trauma Centre with complaints of bleeding in head, abrasions among others. Investigations are underway.”

Among those admitted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre was JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who “has got lacerations on forehead and is undergoing investigations”.

Violence was earlier reported from the JNU campus in the evening, with students alleging masked men – allegedly ABVP students – pelted stones at them. The JNU administration called in police, saying the masked men roamed the streets of the campus with sticks, damaged public property and attacked people.

Indira Jaising: “Send emails to Chief Justice of India to take suo moto notice and summon Commissioner of police and direct police to protect life and liberty of students staff and teachers . This address supremecourt@nic.in”

JNU Issues Statement | It is unfortunate that violence took place in JNU campus this evening. The JNU administration strongly condemns any form of violence in the campus. “Some masked miscreants also entered the Periyar hostel rooms and attacked the students with sticks and rods. Some of the security guards doing duties at these places were also badly injured…It is unfortunate that a group of students with their violent means of protests are preventing thousands of non-agitating students from pursuing their academic activities. The JNU administration stands by every student who wants to continue their academic programs peacefully in the campus,” the statement read.

All hostel areas have been secured. Police deployment has been done at strategic points. At present, no violence is reported from any part of the campus: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya .

A video showed blood dripping from Ghosh’s head after she was ruthlessly thrashed. “I’ve been brutally attacked by those who were masked. I don’t know, I have been bleeding. I am not even in a condition to talk. I was brutally beaten up,” the JNUSU president said, following which she was rushed to a hospital. A professor, Sucharita Sen, has also been admitted to AIIMS with head injury.

In a statement, the Students’ Union alleged that “ABVP had been attacking students who are peacefully protesting against massive fee hike in JNU”.

“Yesterday (Saturday) a mob led by Ritwik Raj who is councillor from School of International Studies belonging to ABVP attacked students. Then they attacked JNUSU President and General Secretary Aishe and Satish and other students. Dripta a 1st year MA student leg was broken due to ABVP violence. Today they shamelessly attacked students again injuring a student from JNU’s Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health,” JNUSU’s statement read.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Irfan Pathan announces retirement from all forms of Cricket

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan today announced his retirement from all forms of Cricket. Irfan, who has been ...

India to face Sri Lanka in 1st T20I tomorrow, AIR to broadcast live commentary

Team India will aim to start the new year 2020 on a high when they host Sri Lanka for the first T20 Internatio ...

Football ISL; Time running out for Kerala, Hyderabad

Bottom-placed teams Hyderabad  and Kerala Blasters  will be desperate to add a win to their kitty as they fa ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!