FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jan 2020 12:28:52      انڈین آواز
Ad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Irfan Pathan announces retirement from all forms of Cricket

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan today announced his retirement from all forms of Cricket. Irfan, who has been ...

India to face Sri Lanka in 1st T20I tomorrow, AIR to broadcast live commentary

Team India will aim to start the new year 2020 on a high when they host Sri Lanka for the first T20 Internatio ...

Football ISL; Time running out for Kerala, Hyderabad

Bottom-placed teams Hyderabad  and Kerala Blasters  will be desperate to add a win to their kitty as they fa ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!