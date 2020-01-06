Home Ministry seeks report on JNU violence

AMN / WEB DESK

UNION Home Ministry under which Delhi Police comes has sought a report on JNU violence. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner about the situation at JNU and ordered an inquiry by a senior police officer into the violence that broke out yesterday evening.

The Home Minister’s office said, the inquiry will be carried out by a joint CP-level officer. The Ministry of Home Affairs also sought a report from the Delhi Police about the situation prevailing in the institution and the steps taken to restore peace.

Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has condemned the incidents of violence inside the JNU Campus and said it is unfortunate and a matter of serious concern. He has appealed to the students to maintain calm and peace in the campus and maintain the dignity of the university.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal also said that the violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. In a tweet, the Lt Governor said he has directed Delhi Police to take all possible steps in coordination with the JNU Administration to maintain law and order and take action against the perpetrators of violence.

Meanwhile, JNU Administration has said that it feels great pain and anguish for the students who have sustained injuries in this violence. JNU is always known for peaceful and democratic protests. JNU Administration further said that any form of violence on the campus will not be tolerated. A police complaint is being filed to bring the culprits to book. The violaters of University rules who are trying to disrupt the peaceful academic atmosphere of the campus will not be spared.

JNU administration has appealed to all the stakeholders of the University to maintain peace in the campus and do not get provoked by any misinformation.

Bharatiya Janata Party in a tweet has strongly condemned the violence in the JNU campus. It said that this is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. The party has said that Universities should remain places of learning and education.

Clashes broke out between two groups of students at JNU last evening. 18 students received injuries during the clashes. The injured have been admitted to AIIMS.