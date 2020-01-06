Delhi goes for Polls on Feb 8

Results on February 11

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Election Commission today announced the schedule for the Delhi assembly elections. The elections will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

Elections to the Delhi Assembly will be held in a single phase on February 8 and the votes will be counted on February 11, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday.

The notification of election will be on January 14. Last day for nominations will be January 21. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on Jan 22. Last date of withdrawal will be January 24.

There are 1,46,92,136 electors and 2,689 polling locations, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.

A total of 1.46 crore voters can exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, according to the final electoral list for Delhi published today. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi Ranbir Singh said the final publication of voters list shows there are total 1,46,92,136 voters in Delhi including 80.55 lakh males and 66.35 lakh females.

Some key issues the three main parties in this election – AAP, BJP and Congress – are likely to focus on are the pollution crisis that engulfed the city state in the final few months of last year and controversy over the centre’s move to regularise 1,731 unauthorised residential colonies.

This will be the first election in Delhi since the BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls early last year; the party swept all 7 parliamentary seats in Delhi.