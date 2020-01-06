FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jan 2020 04:34:25      انڈین آواز
Ad

Delhi goes for Polls on Feb 8

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Results on February 11

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Election Commission today announced the schedule for the Delhi assembly elections. The elections will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

Elections to the Delhi Assembly will be held in a single phase on February 8 and the votes will be counted on February 11, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday.

The notification of election will be on January 14. Last day for nominations will be January 21. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on Jan 22. Last date of withdrawal will be January 24.

There are 1,46,92,136 electors and 2,689 polling locations, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.

A total of 1.46 crore voters can exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, according to the final electoral list for Delhi published today. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi Ranbir Singh said the final publication of voters list shows there are total 1,46,92,136 voters in Delhi including 80.55 lakh males and 66.35 lakh females.

Some key issues the three main parties in this election – AAP, BJP and Congress – are likely to focus on are the pollution crisis that engulfed the city state in the final few months of last year and controversy over the centre’s move to regularise 1,731 unauthorised residential colonies.

This will be the first election in Delhi since the BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls early last year; the party swept all 7 parliamentary seats in Delhi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Irfan Pathan announces retirement from all forms of Cricket

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan today announced his retirement from all forms of Cricket. Irfan, who has been ...

India to face Sri Lanka in 1st T20I tomorrow, AIR to broadcast live commentary

Team India will aim to start the new year 2020 on a high when they host Sri Lanka for the first T20 Internatio ...

Football ISL; Time running out for Kerala, Hyderabad

Bottom-placed teams Hyderabad  and Kerala Blasters  will be desperate to add a win to their kitty as they fa ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!