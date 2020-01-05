FM Sitharaman, EAM S Jaishankar condemn violence in JNU

WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has condemned violence inside JNU saying it is not a tradition of JNU.

“Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university.”

Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 5, 2020

“Horrifying images from JNU — the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students”, said FM.