Prez Kovind presents President’s Colour to Indian Naval Aviation at INS Hansa in Goa’s Dabolim

AMN / GOA

President and the Supreme Commander of Indian Armed Forces, Ram Nath Kovind presented the President’s Colour to Indian Naval Aviation at INS Hansa, Goa today. The President’s Colour is bestowed on a military unit, in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the Nation, both in peace and in war. Naval Aviation has distinguished itself with notable and gallant service to our Nation over the past seven decades.

Speaking on the occasion President Ram Nath Kovind said that Naval aircrafts have also been at the forefront of numerous peacetime as well as Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations, providing relief not only to our countrymen but also to friendly foreign nations. The President lauded the indigenisation efforts of the Indian Navy in keeping with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision of the Government.

President Ram Nath Kovind added that Aviation is an exacting profession and Naval Aviation’s impressive flying statistics are reflective of untiring efforts of a highly motivated team. Governor of Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, Minister of State for Tourism, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Yesso Naik and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.