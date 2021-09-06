Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is to Head new Government in Afghanistan
India-Russia energy partnership can bring stability to global energy market: PM Modi
India, US hold talks on situation in Afghanistan
UP: Yogi Govt Sets up Committee to assess Vacancies in Primary Schools
Prez Kovind presents President’s Colour to Indian Naval Aviation at INS Hansa in Goa’s Dabolim

AMN / GOA

President and the Supreme Commander of Indian Armed Forces, Ram Nath Kovind presented the President’s Colour to Indian Naval Aviation at INS Hansa, Goa today. The President’s Colour is bestowed on a military unit, in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the Nation, both in peace and in war. Naval Aviation has distinguished itself with notable and gallant service to our Nation over the past seven decades.

Speaking on the occasion President Ram Nath Kovind said that Naval aircrafts have also been at the forefront of numerous peacetime as well as Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations, providing relief not only to our countrymen but also to friendly foreign nations. The President lauded the indigenisation efforts of the Indian Navy in keeping with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision of the Government.

President Ram Nath Kovind added that Aviation is an exacting profession and Naval Aviation’s impressive flying statistics are reflective of untiring efforts of a highly motivated team. Governor of Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, Minister of State for Tourism, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Yesso Naik and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Badminton; B Sai Praneeth.,Saina Nehwal to lead Indian challenge Thomas and Uber Cup

Harpal  Singh Bedi B Sai Praneeth and Saina Nehwal will spearhead  20-member  (10 women,10 men) Indi ...

India scripts history at Tokyo Paralympics, win record tally of 19 medals

SPORTS DESK India has created history at the Tokyo Paralympics, returning home with as many as 19 medals, t ...

Team has sufficient time to get back into a rhythm; Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Ajay Ratra

Harpal Singh Bedi Admitting that long breaks do impact the team's momentum, Delhi Capitals assistant coa ...

ملا برادر نئی افغانستان حکومت کی قیادت کریں گے

طالبان ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ طالبان کے شریک بانی ملا برادر نئی ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

