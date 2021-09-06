Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is to Head new Government in Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Taliban claims to capture Panjshir Valley

AMN/ WEB DESK

Taliban has claimed that they have captured the Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan, the last pocket of resistance in the country. Addressing a Press Conference in Kabul ,The chief spokesman of Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid said with this victory the country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war. However, the Resistance Force claimed that they are still present in all strategic positions and fight against Taliban in Panjshir Valley will continue.

A tweet from the group’s Twitter handle also says “The struggle against the Taliban & their partners will continue until justice & freedom prevails.”

Over the weekend, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) said its spokesman Fahim Dashti and a commander, Gen Abdul Wudod Zara, had been killed in the conflict, while a prominent Taliban general and 13 bodyguards were also killed.0171

