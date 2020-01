AMN / NEW DELHI

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2020 at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. The Bal Puraskar is given by government every year to recognize exceptional achievements of children in various fields.

These fields are innovation, scholastic achievements, social service, arts and culture, sports and bravery. Twenty-two children who were selected for National Bravery Awards also received the awards from the President.