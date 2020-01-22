FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jan 2020 07:55:21      انڈین آواز
Ad

Caste census in country will put an end to Hindu-Muslim conflict: Akhilesh Yadav

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By A Correspondent / LUCKNOW

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav today reiterated the demand for a caste census in the country. He said that BJP was not ready for this because a caste census would put an end to Hindu-Muslim conflict.

Akhilesh accused the BJP of digging out divisive issues to divert country’s attention from the real issues.

Akhilesh said that he was ready to debate with the BJP but the issue, he added, would be development.
His response came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged Opposition leaders to debate over Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA at a rally in Lucknow.

Talking to mediapersons after offering tributes to the party icon and socialist Janeshwar Mishra on his 10th death anniversary, he said, “Let the BJP decide on the place and the time for the debate and I will reach there. But the topic of debate will be development, employment, youth, farmers etc,” he stressed.

Remembering Mishra, he said, “Junior Lohia always worked for social equality and the party will continue to follow the path shown by him.”

Akhilesh accused the BJP of digging out divisive issues to divert country’s attention from the real issues.

Shah on Tuesday had challenged Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and other leaders of Opposition parties to hold a debate over CAA.

Referring to Shah’s remarks, the former CM said the kind of language used by the BJP leader did not behove a politician. He pointed out the SP was not the only party to oppose the CAA but even common citizens, including women and children, were on roads against the ‘discriminatory’ law.

“How long will the BJP continue to discriminate against citizens on the basis of religion?” Yadav questioned and said, “The BJP cannot quell people’s voice by dint of its brute majority.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Khelo India Youth Games: MP’s Amit battles illness, top seed to claim badminton gold

HSB / Guwahati Madhya Pradesh’s Amit Rathore was up against not just the favourite or the No. 1 seed, whe ...

TT: Indian men’s squad upbeat with decent draw, but women could run into rough weather

New Delhi India’s men team could not have asked for a better draw on the eve of the 2020 ITTF World Team ...

Khelo India: On penultimate day, Harsh wins first medal for Daman and Diu

HSB / Guwahati With just one day left in the Khelo India Youth Games, tiny Daman and Diu broke into the med ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!