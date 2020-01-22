Govt extends tenure of Commission examining sub-categorization within OBC

AGENCIES

Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of the Commission constituted under Article 340 of the Constitution, to examine the issue of sub-categorization within Other Backward Classes in the Central List.

Briefing media in New Delhi today, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, the tenure has been extended by six months till 31st July this year. Cabinet has also granted approval to addition of Term of Reference to the existing ToR of the Commission which include studying various Entries in the Central List of OBCs and recommending correction of any repetitions, ambiguities, inconsistencies and errors of spelling or tranion.

Mr Javadekar said, Daman will be the capital of newly carved out Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Cabinet also approved amendments, extension, repeal in Acts dealing with Goods and Services Tax, Value Added Tax and Excise Duty in view of merger of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Government also gave its nod to Revised Cost Estimates for establishment of permanent campuses of new National Institutes of Technology, NITs, at a total cost of Rs.4371.90 crore for the period till 2021 – 2022.

NITs were established in the year 2009 and started functioning from academic year 2010-2011 in their temporary campus with very limited space and infrastructure. These NITs will be fully functional from their permanent campuses by 31st March, 2022.

Cabinet also approved Model MoU with foreign countries for unilateral and bilateral recognition of Certificates of Competency of seafarers.

Replying to a question, Mr Javadekar said, Citizenship Amendment Act will not take away anybody’s citizenship. He said, the Act will give citizenship to the persecuted minorities. On economy, the Minister said, fundamentals are strong and world economy is going through ups and downs.