PM Modi to distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits

Published On:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Thursday via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also address the appointees on the occasion. Rozgar Mela will be held at 37 locations across the country.  The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State Governments and Union Territories supporting this initiative. The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Ministries and Departments.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfillment of the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord the highest priority to employment generation. Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development. The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 800 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.

