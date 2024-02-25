Centre asks states, UTs to ensure age of admission to Grade 1 should be 6 plus years

AMN

Union Education Ministry has written to all states and UTs requesting them to ensure that the age of admission to Grade 1 is 6 years from the 2024-25 session onwards. This is as per the provisions in the National Education Policy 2020 and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. In its letter on 15th of this month, Department of School Education and Literacy said the session 2024-25 is to begin soon and states and UTs are expected to have aligned the age for admission to Grade 1 to 6 years accordingly.