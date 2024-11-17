PM Modi, Nigerian President reiterated commitment to work together to meet development aspirations of Global South: MEA

AMN

External Affairs Ministry today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu discussed collaboration in the fields of trade, investment, education, energy, health, culture, and people-to-people ties during their talks. Briefing media in Abuja, Secretary (Economics Relations) in the Ministry, Dammu Ravi said both leaders discussed global and regional issues. He said the two leaders reiterated their commitment to further work together to meet the development aspirations of the Global South.

Mr Ravi said President Tinubu conferred Mr Modi with the ‘Grand Commander of the Order of Niger’, for his statesmanship and stellar contribution to fostering India-Nigeria ties. The award citation notes that under Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership, India has been positioned as a global powerhouse and his transformative governance has fostered unity, peace and shared prosperity for all.