India will continue to seek a positive, constructive ties with Bangladesh: Indian High Commissioner

Nov 18, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Sunday said that India will continue to seek a stable, positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh in which people of both countries are the main stakeholders. The High Commissioner was speaking on India-Bangladesh relations during the Bay of Bengal Conversation organized by the Centre for Governance Studies being held in Dhaka.

Highlighting the importance of India-Bangladesh relations, the High Commissioner stressed that India takes a long-term view of its relations with Bangladesh and believes that the peace, security, progress and prosperity of the two countries are interlinked. He underlined the continued progress in trade, transport and energy connectivity and people-to-people engagements as a reflection of multifaceted ties, in which the reality of our interdependence and mutual benefit will keep reasserting itself, regardless of political changes.

 The High Commissioner said the launch of 40 MW power transmission from Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian grid, and the augmentation of infrastructure at the Petrapole-Benapole Integrated Check Post, both within this month itself, as examples of continued progress in bilateral exchanges. He also described India-Bangladesh cooperation as an anchor for regional integration envisaged under architectures such as BIMSTEC.

The High Commissioner expressed India’s commitment to working together with the government and people of Bangladesh to fulfil our shared aspirations for peace, security and development, and to ensure that our partnership continues to bring benefit to the common people on both sides

