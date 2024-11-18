The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Germany to grant 2 lakh visas for skilled job seeker by year-end

Nov 18, 2024

WEB DESK

Germany has announced that it will grant 200,000 visas for skilled job seekers by the end of the year, a 10 per cent jump compared to last year. Europe’s largest economy continues to face chronic labour shortages, with around 1.34 million jobs currently vacant. Berlin last year adopted a points-based system, which makes it easier for professionals and university graduates to enter the country, study, and search for work. Skilled workers from non-European Union states are now allowed to enter Germany without first having their qualifications recognized. The decision came a year after immigration rules were eased to boost the labour market.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Gabonese voters approves new constitution in referendum

Nov 18, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Hezbollah’s Media Chief Mohammad Afif killed in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

Nov 18, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Three Kurdish soldiers killed in bomb blast in Iraq

Nov 18, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Gabonese voters approves new constitution in referendum

18 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Hezbollah’s Media Chief Mohammad Afif killed in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

18 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Three Kurdish soldiers killed in bomb blast in Iraq

18 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

IMF team arrives in Sri Lanka for 3rd review of Economic Reform programme

18 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment