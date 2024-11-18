The Indian Awaaz

Biden reportedly allows Ukraine’s use of US-made weapons in Russia

Nov 18, 2024

US President Joe Biden has allowed Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons to strike deep into Russia, multiple US media outlets reported. Meanwhile, the US has not formally announced the decision.

European leaders including Germany and Poland have expressed their support for the call from Washington to drop restrictions on Ukraine using long-range missiles supplied by Western allies inside Russia.

On the other hand, Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov said that US President Joe Biden was further inflaming tensions with his decision to allow Kyiv to use American long-range weapons in Russia.

The move comes two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20 next year.

US media reported that the change comes largely in response to Russia’s deployment of North Korean ground troops with its forces in the Kursk region.

