Bangladesh Tribunal orders report submission in genocide cases against Sheikh Hasina, 45 others

WEB DESK

The International Crimes Tribunal, Bangladesh has been ordered to submit reports within one month in two cases filed against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 others for crimes against humanity on charge of alleged genocide during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, passed the order, said the tribunal’s chief prosecutor Advocate Md Tajul Islam. Besides, the tribunal ordered the investigation agency to update it about the absconding accused and set 18th of December for holding a hearing over the matter, he said.

In the morning, 13 accused, including nine former ministers of the ousted Awami League government, were produced before the tribunal in cases over the alleged killings during the student-led mass movement, reports United News of Bangladesh (UNB).

The chief prosecutor said they were produced before the tribunal after showing them arrested in cases over crimes against humanity. All the accused are now behind bars in other cases, he added.

Earlier, on the 27th of October, the ICT ordered the 14 accused to be produced on the 18th of November.

The tribunal was constituted under the International Crimes (Tribunal) Act, 1973 of Bangladesh to provide for the detention, prosecution and punishment of persons responsible for committing genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and other crimes under international law.