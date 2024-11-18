High-level meeting on Nepal-India border security coordination discusses on illegal entry of third-country nationals

WEB DESK

A high-level meeting on Nepal-India border security coordination has kicked off in Kathmandu and will continue till Monday. Cross-border crime control and control on illegal entry of third-country nationals is being discussed in the meeting.

Proposals have been tabled from the Nepali side on crime control in the border areas and exchange of information for this, control of revenue leakage, illegal drug trafficking and human trafficking as well as the control of illegal entry of citizens of third countries.

Director General of India’s SSB Amrit Mohan Prasad, leading a six-member Indian delegation on the discussion table with Nepali delegation that comprises of high-level security officials, including APF Chief Aryal, officials from the Home Ministry, National Investigation Department, Survey Department and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Indian Delegation called on Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak in Singh Durbar on Sunday. Minister of Home Affairs Lekhak highlighted the importance of ensuring that citizens crossing borders should be treated with respect and dignity.

Nepal and India share a relationship that spans centuries, and such meetings are to strengthen the bonds between the two neighbours.