Newly appointed Cabinet of Ministers sworn in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s newly appointed Cabinet of Ministers was sworn in today before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The 22 member Cabinet comprises a blend of seasoned politicians and fresh talent, aiming to address the nation’s pressing issues and chart a path toward sustainable development.

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya continues as the Prime Minister and she will also oversee the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education. Her dual role highlights the administration’s emphasis on reforming education and enhancing vocational training opportunities to empower the workforce.

Similarly, Vijitha Herath continues as the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism.

Other key appointments include Bimal Rathnayake who has been assigned the portfolio of Transport, Highways and Civil Aviation, while Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has been given the charge of Health and Media.

Apart from the above, ministers who are a part of the cabinet include Prof. Chandana Abeyrathne, Attorney at Law Harshana Nanayakkara, K. D. Lalkantha, Ananda Wijepala, and Ramalingam Chandrasekar among others.

Senior spokesman of NPP, Tilvin Silva had yesterday said that the cabinet would be selected on the basis of experience and a scientific method of allocating the portfolios would be followed.