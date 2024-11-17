The Indian Awaaz

US: Trump announces Chris Wright as his choice to head Department of Energy

Nov 17, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

President-elect Donald Trump announced Chris Wright as his choice to head the Department of Energy. Wright, the founder and CEO of Liberty Energy, is a vocal supporter of fossil fuel use and is expected to align with Trump’s goals of maximizing oil and gas production. Beyond production, Wright is likely to echo Trump’s skepticism towards international climate change efforts. Known for dismissing climate change concerns as exaggerated, Wright has notably compared attempts to tackle global warming to Soviet-style communism, insisting that no energy transition is currently underway.

