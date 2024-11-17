China: 8 killed, 17 injured in knife attack in Jiangsu Province

AMN/ WEB DESK

In China, eight persons were killed and 17 injured in a knife attack at a vocational school in Jiangsu Province yesterday. The attack took place at around 6:30 pm at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Yixing City. The 21-year-old suspect, surnamed Xu, was caught at the scene and he confessed to his crime.

According to the police, Xu, a graduate of the school this year, returned to the school to vent his anger for not receiving his graduation certificate due to failing exams and for dissatisfaction with his internship pay. Rescue efforts are underway and police are further investigating the case. This is the second attack on civilians this week.