AMN/ WEB DESK

In Congo, at least 13 people were killed and others kidnapped by extremist rebels linked to the Islamic State group. The area’s administrator, Col. Alain Kiwewa, said that rebels with the Allied Democratic Forces, which has ties to IS, killed civilians in Mabisio village in North Kivu province. He said, women were among those killed in the attack late Friday evening, and houses were burned and looted.