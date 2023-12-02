PM Modi holds talks with Amir of Qatar in Dubai

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narender Modi on Friday met Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad on the sidelines of the #COP28 Summit in Dubai. PM discussed bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in Qatar with the Amir

In a post on x PM wrote

On the sidelines of the #COP28 Summit in Dubai yesterday, had the opportunity to meet HH Sheikh @TamimBinHamad, the Amir of Qatar. We had a good conversation on the potential of bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in Qatar.