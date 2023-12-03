Immense struggle and achievements of Divyangjan serve as an inspiration for citizens, President Murmu says

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu today conferred the National Awards for the empowerment of Divyangjan 2023 in New Delhi. Addressing the gathering, President Murmu said that 15 percent of the world’s population consists of Divyangjan, emphasizing that their empowerment is the top priority. She said, the immense struggle and achievements of Divyangjan serve as an inspiration for citizens. The President said that the new parliament building is accessible to Divyangjan that reflect the principles of inclusivity and empathy.



President Murmu stressed on the importance of providing both physical and digital access to Divyangjan. In pursuit of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, the President underscored the necessity of creating an empowering and inclusive ecosystem. The President conferred the awards on the occassion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities. A total of 30 awards were given away to individuals, institutions, organizations, state and district for their outstanding achievements and work towards the empowerment of Divyangjan. Nine organisations were awarded under the institutional category for the excellence in empowering persons with disabilities.



Speaking at the event, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, Dr. Virendra Kumar said that Divyangjan are an essential human resource. Dr. Kumar informed that over one crore Unique Disability Identity cards have been made to make government schemes accessible to Divyangjan. The Minister said that in a bid to ensure equal opportunities to Divyangjan, four per cent reservation is being provided in employment. He further added, several initiatives of the government including Indian Sign Language Institute, Divyang Sports Training Center are playing a pivotal role in the holistic development of Divyangjan.