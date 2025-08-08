 EC refutes allegations of Rahul Gandhi regarding  manipulation in  voter list

The Election Commission has rebutted the claims made by Leader of Oppositon in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wherein he alleged manipulation in the voter list. In a social media fact Check, Election Commission termed these allegation as misleading saying that if Mr Gandhi believes what he is saying is true, then he should sign the Declaration/Oath as per the Elections rule. The commission also said that if Leader of Opposition does not believe in what he is saying, then he should stop arriving at absurd conclusions and misleading the citizens of the country.

Post navigation