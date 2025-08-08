Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Aug 8, 2025
 EC refutes allegations of Rahul Gandhi regarding  manipulation in  voter list

The Election Commission has rebutted the claims made by Leader of Oppositon in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wherein he alleged manipulation in the voter list. In a social media fact Check, Election Commission termed these allegation as misleading saying that if Mr Gandhi believes what he is saying is true, then he should sign the Declaration/Oath as per the Elections rule. The commission also said that if Leader of Opposition does not believe in what he is saying, then he should stop arriving at absurd conclusions and misleading the citizens of the country.

NSA Ajit Doval meets Russian President Putin in Moscow

Aug 8, 2025
بزمِ معین کے زیراہتمام بیت اللہ بیت کے اعزاز میں شعری نشست

Aug 7, 2025
राहुल गांधी का बड़ा आरोप: ‘चुनाव आयोग ने BJP की जीत में निभाई भूमिका’

Aug 7, 2025

8 August 2025 12:18 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
NSA Ajit Doval meets Russian President Putin in Moscow

8 August 2025 12:16 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Asian indices end with gains, European trading mixed

8 August 2025 12:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Trump issue series of new tariffs ranging between 10 to 50% against around 70 countries

8 August 2025 12:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
