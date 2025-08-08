NSA Ajit Doval meets Russian President Putin in Moscow

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval called on Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow today. Earlier in the day, Mr Doval held talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu. Speaking on the occasion, the National Security Adviser said, India has a special and long relationship with Russia and it values this relationship. He said, both sides had high-level engagement and these engagements have contributed very substantially. The NSA also said, Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India soon and the dates are almost finalised. However, no specific date or timeline has been indicated about the visit

Post navigation