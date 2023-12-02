20 flights diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

WEB DESK

Due to bad weather and poor visibility in Delhi, as many as 20 flights at the Delhi airport were diverted on Saturday (2nd December 2023) morning.

The diversions happened between 07 AM to 10:30 AM due to poor visibility as fog enveloped the national capital.

The officials said a total of 13 flights were diverted to Jaipur, four to Amritsar and one each to Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh.

Delhi witnessed a moderate fog on Saturday, with visibility dipping down to 400 metre in the morning hours.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi’s Anand Vihar was recorded at 388, in Ashok Vihar at 386, in Lodhi Road at 349 and in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 366.