NIA seizes fake notes, currency printing paper and digital gadgets in raids across four states

@NIA_India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized fake notes, currency printing paper and digital gadgets in raids across four states to bust Fake Indian Currency Notes rackets. These states are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar.

The raids were conducted in a case related to a larger conspiracy hatched by suspected individuals for trafficking of Fake Indian Currency Notes across the borders. The searches led to the seizure of Fake Currency Notes of face value of over six thousand rupees in denomination of 500, 200 and 100 rupees, along with currency printing papers, from a house in Uttar Pradesh.