इंडियन आवाज़     02 Dec 2023 11:32:00

Govt calls for cooperation from all parties for smooth functioning of Winter Session of Parliament

Published On:

AMN

Ahead of Winter Session of Parliament beginning on Monday, the government has called an all party meeting in New Delhi on Saturday( 2nd December 2023) to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will hold the meeting with the floor Leaders of political parties in both the houses of the Parliament. The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on 4th of December and will continue till 22nd of December. There will be total of 15 sittings spread over a period of 19 days.

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم کی اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل سے ملاقات

وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل (یو ...

وزیراعظم سی اوپی- 28 میں بھارت کے ترقیاتی ماڈل کو اجاگر کیا-COP28

PMO India وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت آب و ہوا کی تب ...

متحدہ عرب امارات کے صدر کا ورلڈ کلائمیٹ ایکشن سمٹ سے افتتاحی خطاب میں 30 ارب ڈالر کے گلوبل کلائمیٹ فنڈ کا اعلان

دبئی، یکم دسمبر، 2023 (وام) ۔۔ صدر عزت مآب شیخ محمد بن زاید ال ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

