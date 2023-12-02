Tsunami warning after 7.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines

Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines. US tsunami warning system issued a warning, which is expected to hit Philippines and Japan. It was at a depth of 63 km
Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines. US tsunami warning system issued a warning, which is expected to hit Philippines and Japan. It was at a depth of 63 km
وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل (یو ...
PMO India وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت آب و ہوا کی تب ...
دبئی، یکم دسمبر، 2023 (وام) ۔۔ صدر عزت مآب شیخ محمد بن زاید ال ...
Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...
By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...
AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...
JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...
Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...
India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...
AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...