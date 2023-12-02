इंडियन आवाज़     02 Dec 2023 10:00:14      انڈین آواز

Tsunami warning after 7.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines. US tsunami warning system issued a warning, which is expected to hit Philippines and Japan. It was at a depth of 63 km

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم کی اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل سے ملاقات

وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل (یو ...

وزیراعظم سی اوپی- 28 میں بھارت کے ترقیاتی ماڈل کو اجاگر کیا-COP28

PMO India وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت آب و ہوا کی تب ...

متحدہ عرب امارات کے صدر کا ورلڈ کلائمیٹ ایکشن سمٹ سے افتتاحی خطاب میں 30 ارب ڈالر کے گلوبل کلائمیٹ فنڈ کا اعلان

دبئی، یکم دسمبر، 2023 (وام) ۔۔ صدر عزت مآب شیخ محمد بن زاید ال ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart