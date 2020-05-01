PM Modi holds separate meetings to review aviation and power sectors

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a detailed meeting on the Power Sector and took stock of the impact of COVID-19. He also discussed various long-term reforms for enhancing sustainability, resilience and efficiency of the sector. The discussions included measures regarding ease of doing business, propagation of renewables, flexibility in supply of coal, role of public-private partnerships, and boosting investment in the power sector.

Mr Modi emphasized the significance of the power sector in propelling the economy. The need for effective enforcement of contracts for attracting private investments was also discussed.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of consumer centricity and directed to work towards the goal of supplying 24X7 quality and reliable power to all consumers. Measures for improving viability of distribution companies, including tariff rationalization and timely release of subsidies along with improved governance were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister for Power and New Renewable Energy R K Singh and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur along with senior officials of the Government of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today also held a comprehensive meeting to review the strategies that could help in making India’s Civil Aviation sector more efficiently. It was decided that the Indian Air Space should be effectively used in such a manner that the flying time is reduced benefitting the traveling public and also helping the airlines to save costs in close co-operation with the Department of Military Affairs.

For generation of more revenue as well as to bring in more efficiency at the airports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been asked to expedite the process of handing over of six more airports on PPP basis, by commencing the tender process within three months.

The e-DGCA project was also reviewed during the meeting. This project would bring in more transparency in the DGCA’s office and help all stakeholders by reducing the processing time for various licenses or permissions.

In the meeting, it was also decided that all reform initiatives taken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the organizations under it should proceed in a time-bound manner.

The meeting was attended by the Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and senior officials of the Government of India.