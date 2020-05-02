Govt to transfer 2nd installment of Rs. 500 into accounts of women under PMGKY

By Maleeha

The Government has decided to release second installment of Rs. 500 directly into the accounts of women beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna is being released by the Centre.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana every women beneficiary has to be provided three installments of Rs. 500 starting from last month.

The second installment has been released to a large number of banks which will now credit the amount into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

Around 20 crore women beneficiaries received the first installment for last month in its first week.

Government has also announced a date plan for beneficiaries to visit the bank in order to dispense the money so that adequate precaution of social distancing can be ensured.

Beneficiaries with account numbers ending with zero and one are advised to visit the bank branch on 4th May.

Accounts ending with two and three should visit banks on 5th May. Those beneficiaries whose Jan Dhan accounts end with number 4 and 5 should visit the banks on 6th May.

Those with 6 and 7 on 8th May and accounts ending with numbers 8 and 9 should visit the bank branch on 11th May.

