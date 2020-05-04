EPFO employees contribute Rs 2.50 Cr to PM CARES Fund

AMN

The employees of Employees Provident Fund Organization, EPFO have contributed Rs 2 crore 50 lakh to PM CARES fund. Labour Ministry said, the employee have voluntarily contributed their one days salary.

It said, EPFO, as one of World’s largest Social Security Organizations, stands committed in the service of the nation in every possible way.

The Ministry said, officers and staff of EPFO are also contributing by putting in extra efforts for providing relief by expeditiously processing EPF withdrawal claims including COVID claims under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana package.