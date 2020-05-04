Sharad Pawar opposes establishment of IFSC headquarters in Gujarat

AMN / MUMBAI

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has said the Centre’s decision to set up headquarters of the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gandhinagar in Gujarat instead of Mumbai is egregious, erroneous and unwarranted”, and urged the Union government to reconsider it.

Pawar said in a letter written to the Centre that the move will not only cause financial damage to the country, but also bring international discredit to it by undermining the importance of Mumbai, which is the countrys financial capital and the best choice for the IFSC authority.

Pawar cited a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report to put forth his point.