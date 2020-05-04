Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 10,59,275 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Kim Jong-un appears in public,
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,38,999 worldwide
Coronavirus: Spain released from lockdown
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after doctors who saved PM's life
White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week
Sharad Pawar opposes establishment of IFSC headquarters in Gujarat

AMN / MUMBAI

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has said the Centre’s decision to set up headquarters of the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gandhinagar in Gujarat instead of Mumbai is egregious, erroneous and unwarranted”, and urged the Union government to reconsider it.

Pawar said in a letter written to the Centre that the move will not only cause financial damage to the country, but also bring international discredit to it by undermining the importance of Mumbai, which is the countrys financial capital and the best choice for the IFSC authority.

Pawar cited a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report to put forth his point.

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Indian film student wins Sloan Foundation award at Tribeca

Indian film student wins Sloan Foundation award at Tribeca

By Utpal Borpujari / New Delhi While the best screenplay award to Prashant Nair-directed and Drishyam Films ...

Special online Film Festival on Satyajit Ray

Special online Film Festival on Satyajit Ray

Utpal Borpujari / New Delhi Even as the Nationwide lockdown has got extended further with some relaxations, ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

