Govt extends time limit for annual GST returns for year 2018-19

AMN

Government has announced further relaxations for filing of Annual returns for Goods and Services Tax (GST) and movement of goods in the country. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has extended the time limit for furnishing of the annual return and GST audit for the financial year 2018-2019, till 30 September, 2020.

Government has also given an extension till 31st May for all the e-way bills generated on or before the March 24th, whose validity were to expire between March 20th and April 15th. This relaxation will allow seamless movement of goods and supplies through road transport carriers ensuring availability of supplies across the county.