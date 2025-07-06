Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman Engages in Strategic Talks with BRICS Finance Ministers in Rio

Jul 6, 2025

Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt.@nsitharaman met Mr. Lan Fo’an, FM of China, on sidelines of BRICS Finance Minister’s and Central Bank Governors meeting #BRICSFMCBG, in Rio de Janeiro.

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a series of high-level meetings with her BRICS counterparts in Rio de Janeiro, focusing on deepening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation in key sectors to promote inclusive global growth.

During her meeting with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on the sidelines of the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, Sitharaman discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the financial sector. They also exchanged views on the role and future direction of the New Development Bank (NDB), underscoring the importance of coordinated multilateral efforts.

In a separate meeting with China’s Finance Minister Lan Fo’an, Sitharaman emphasized the unique role India and China play as the two largest and fastest-growing economies. She noted that their combined strengths — including vast human capital, ancient civilizational links, and growing economic influence — could be harnessed for driving global innovation and inclusive growth. The two leaders discussed avenues for collaboration across multiple sectors.

With Brazil’s Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, Sitharaman explored a wide range of topics including South-South cooperation, climate finance in the context of COP30, and collective engagement at global platforms like the UN, G20, WTO, and BRICS. She lauded Brazil’s leadership and its commitment to building a multipolar world during its current BRICS Chairship.

Sitharaman reiterated India’s full support for Brazil’s priorities and affirmed New Delhi’s commitment to building on these outcomes when India assumes the BRICS Chairship in January 2026.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Aims for $32 Trillion Economy by 2047: Piyush Goyal

Jul 6, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

World Bank ranks India 4th among the world’s Most Equal Societies

Jul 6, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Tata Motors commences production of the all new Harrier.ev

Jul 5, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi extends wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his birthday

6 July 2025 2:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman Engages in Strategic Talks with BRICS Finance Ministers in Rio

6 July 2025 2:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Prime Minister Modi arrives in Brazil to attend 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro

6 July 2025 1:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: Businessman Khemka Murder Triggers Political Firestorm Ahead of Elections

6 July 2025 1:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!