FM Sitharaman Engages in Strategic Talks with BRICS Finance Ministers in Rio

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Mr. Lan Fo'an, FM of China, on sidelines of BRICS Finance Minister's and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Rio de Janeiro.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a series of high-level meetings with her BRICS counterparts in Rio de Janeiro, focusing on deepening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation in key sectors to promote inclusive global growth.

During her meeting with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on the sidelines of the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, Sitharaman discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the financial sector. They also exchanged views on the role and future direction of the New Development Bank (NDB), underscoring the importance of coordinated multilateral efforts.

In a separate meeting with China’s Finance Minister Lan Fo’an, Sitharaman emphasized the unique role India and China play as the two largest and fastest-growing economies. She noted that their combined strengths — including vast human capital, ancient civilizational links, and growing economic influence — could be harnessed for driving global innovation and inclusive growth. The two leaders discussed avenues for collaboration across multiple sectors.

With Brazil’s Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, Sitharaman explored a wide range of topics including South-South cooperation, climate finance in the context of COP30, and collective engagement at global platforms like the UN, G20, WTO, and BRICS. She lauded Brazil’s leadership and its commitment to building a multipolar world during its current BRICS Chairship.

Sitharaman reiterated India’s full support for Brazil’s priorities and affirmed New Delhi’s commitment to building on these outcomes when India assumes the BRICS Chairship in January 2026.