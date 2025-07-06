Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India Aims for $32 Trillion Economy by 2047: Piyush Goyal

Jul 6, 2025

AMN

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said India’s policy roadmap is strategically designed to elevate the country from its current $4 trillion economy to a $32 trillion economy by 2047. He was speaking at the ‘Sangam 2025’ Global Innovation and Alumni Summit, organized by IIT Madras in Bengaluru.

Goyal highlighted that India has already become the fifth-largest economy in the world due to the government’s forward-looking policies, and is on track to become the third-largest by 2028. He underscored India’s rapid economic growth and its emergence as a global technology hub, particularly in areas like AI, quantum computing, and deep tech.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to innovation, Goyal said ₹10,000 crore was earmarked in the previous budget for building India’s deep tech ecosystem, with another ₹10,000 crore recently approved for emerging technologies. Additionally, the Union Cabinet has cleared ₹1 lakh crore in zero-interest loans over 50 years for the Department of Science and Technology, aiming to fuel breakthrough innovations and research.

He said these initiatives reflect a long-term vision for a “future-ready India”, driven by tech leadership and economic resilience.

