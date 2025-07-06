HM Amit Shah Inaugurates Amul-NDDB Projects in Ananad

AMN

Union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah has said that cooperative societies have an important contribution in the economic development of the country. Mr. Shah said this while inaugurating various development works of Amul and NDDB in Anand, Gujarat on the occasion of completion of four years of the Ministry of Cooperation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah added that two lakh new PACs, Sahkarita University, three cooperative societies related to the production and sale of food grains and three cooperative societies related to dairy, together will further strengthen the cooperative movement of the country.

Mr. Shah paid tributes to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee on his birth anniversary, and said that without him, Kashmir would not have been an integral part of India.