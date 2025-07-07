Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Saudi Arabia Unveils Key Report on Halal Market Opportunities — SPA News

Jul 7, 2025

Riyadh – In a major step toward strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position in the global halal economy, the Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has released its latest report titled “Halal Market Opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2024/2025.”

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the comprehensive report provides detailed insights into the Kingdom’s halal ecosystem and identifies strategic investment opportunities in sectors such as halal food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and Muslim-friendly travel.

This initiative is part of HPDC’s wider mission to foster international collaboration and catalyze investment in Saudi Arabia’s halal industries. The report offers in-depth market intelligence and is designed to serve as a vital reference for policymakers, investors, and business leaders in both public and private sectors.

“This report represents a significant milestone in advancing our understanding of the halal market on both a local and global scale,” said Fahad AlNuhait, CEO of HPDC. “Our aim is to empower stakeholders and investors with reliable, data-driven insights that support sustainable economic growth and solidify Saudi Arabia’s role as a key player in the global halal economy.”

Key highlights of the report include:

  • A comprehensive overview of the global halal product landscape
  • Sector-specific growth potential within the Kingdom
  • Future trends shaping the halal market
  • Strategic policy and investment recommendations for sustainable development

The publication aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to diversify the national economy and establish the Kingdom as a hub for halal innovation and excellence. HPDC reaffirmed its commitment to developing a competitive and sustainable halal ecosystem through best global practices and evidence-based strategies.

This release signals a continued focus on economic diversification and Saudi leadership in sectors aligned with ethical and religious values across the Muslim world.

